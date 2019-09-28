President Rouhani congratulates Turkmenistan on Independence Day

Marking the independence anniversary of the country, the Iranian President has expressed the warmest congratulations for Turkmen nation and administration in the message.

The message added that two countries' relations have always been based on friendly cooperation, mutual respect as well as the advantage of the neighborhood.

He expressed hope that both sides' cooperation and friendship would expand in diverse areas in the future.

Rouhani wished health and success for his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and the people of Turkmenistan.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish