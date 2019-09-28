Leader imparts general policies of legislation system to three branches of gov't

Implementing paragraph 1 of Article 110 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday forwarded the outlines of the general policies of legislative system, obliging them to report the actions they take and also the timing of their measures in that regard to him.

The Supreme Leader took the action in accordance with Article 110 of the Iranian constitution.

In the Supreme Leader's decree, it is underlined that the legislation system of all three branches of the government, including the Legislative, the Executive and the Judicial, must not be in contradiction with the Islamic Sharia law as the major source of legislation.

The text of the general policies of the legislative system has been set after consultation with Expediency Council.

The Supreme Leader also has called for the conformity of the regulations with the constitution by taking proper measures.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish