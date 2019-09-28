“No” to negotiate under sanctions, “Yes” to real negotiations, “Yes” to regional peace

The concept of negotiation, the definition of negotiation, and the terms of a genuine negotiation came to a new life in the light of Rouhani’s enlightenment. Trump claims he wants nothing, but a negotiation without precondition. At a New York news conference, Rouhani elaborated on the claim and proved that Trump was lying, that he had conditioned negotiation on sanctions, and that genuine negotiation could begin at a moment when the sanctions precondition would merely be lifted or at least suspended.

Here the notion of "repentance" or the need for America to return to Group 5+1 emphasized by the Leader from the standpoint of wisdom and expediency is enlightened: the Leader actually set the rules for a genuine negotiation. We negotiated with the United States once under Obama during sanctions, but the subject of the negotiation was very clear. The US had repeatedly said that Iran must show the international community that its nuclear program is peaceful in nature and does not seek nuclear weapons. Iran thanks to Nuclear Agreement with Group 5+1 passed this round successfully. Now a mechanism for verifying the peaceful nature of the nuclear energy program is embedded within the JCPOA and there is no reason for Iran to go back and negotiate under sanctions.

The climax of Rouhani’s success was where he showed that we were not only returning to the pre-JCPOA era but also ready to take it a step further. "If we want to go one step further, it is possible," the president said at a news conference in New York, adding, "But the basis is first to Implement the JCPOA. That is, we should all be committed to implementing it. At the same time, we can talk and negotiate about further measures. ”

In other words, if a treaty has some flaws (which it certainly has and is the least of our demands rather than the ceiling) we must reach a higher stage in its implementation process and develop that minimal treaty, not through blatant noncompliance and bullying. In Rouhani’s sense, the "trans-JCPOA" route goes through the JCPOA itself and a new treaty cannot be architectured on the ruins of a universal and multilateral treaty.

The achievement of Rouhani's trip was that Iran's arguments were presented not in a confined space, but in the eyes of the world, in the light of global media, and manifested its brilliance. This visibility is very important. For before, the visible arena of the world and reason had been withheld from Iran. The will to negotiate must reveal its authenticity on a global stage. The manifestation of this will can be likened to a universal court, where public opinion, including the public opinion of the American people, is supervising and judging. That is why what Rouhani took to the stage in New York and exposed to international visits and observation was very similar to what happened in Vienna at the historic moment of the nuclear deal between Iran and Group 5+1 on the world stage. There, too, all seven sides of the negotiation - Iran, America, representatives of Europe, China, and Russia - sat side by side on the balcony of that historic hotel, as if they testified to world public opinion at a world tribunal announced that we pledge to work together "to make the world safer."

But the world, globalization, and any multilateral negotiations that have a global flavor are what Trump fears. It was no coincidence that Trump began his UN address by praising narrow-minded nationalism and overt aggression on globalization. In other words, Trump's fear of negotiation is similar to his fear of the processes of globalization that has left the US behind.

Trump has repeatedly spoken of the diplomatic power and skill of the Iranians in negotiation, admitting that "the Iranians have not lost in any negotiation." Contrary to stories and serials these days are knocked together to magnify America's power and humiliate national diplomacy knowledge and skill, in order to "Double Deception" means to deceive diplomats from Obama and deceive the nation into the election is extracted from, Trump is fully aware of the universal nature of the JCPOA and has taken a stand against any kind of global affair that Obama has deceived by Iranians and from that scene of John Kerry’s negotiation with Zarif he has wisely find out that Kerry cannot succeed in the face of Zarif.

If he is not afraid of a genuine negotiation in line with international rules, Trump should invite the Lebanese leadership to return to the same world stage of negotiations, plus one that has left it in the wrong and illusion of defeating Iran and "brokering compensation".

Finally, Rouhani's brilliant achievement from his New York’s trip was a balanced combination he made between the JCPOA, global-scale nuclear confidence building and regional peace. Bridging between the JCPOA and peace and regional peace was the missing link in diplomatic architecture that could have started much earlier. That is, from the very first UN speech that Rouhani referred to as the battle against terrorism to the establishment of lasting peace on the basis of free elections in Syria and other hot-spots in the Middle East, and noted "Peace is available." From the outset, a reconciliation between the nuclear deal and regional agreement could consolidate and expose the JCPOA. Rouhani once again returned to the same point of accessibility as peace in concluding a news conference and expressed hope that: "Peace and security in the world and in the region as the ultimate goal we all have must be made available to all."

By: Iran's Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei

