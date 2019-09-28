Iran calls for expansion of food exports to Russia

Speaking in ceremony while visiting World Food Moscow Exhibition in Russia, Sanaei appreciated Iranian businessmen for their active participation in this event.

He also called for making more efforts, long-term and exact planning of the private sector for introducing Iranian products.

World Food Moscow was held in the attendance of over 1,500 companies from 80 countries in Moscow.

"World Food Moscow is a major exhibition serving the global food and drinks industry," according to official website of the event.

"Since its inception in 1991, it has grown to become the entry point for international manufacturers looking to enter the vibrant Russian market," it added.

"Every year, the event connected thousands of businesses from around the world with Russia's key food and drink buyers, including retail representatives from Russia’s leading supermarket chains, wholesalers, HoReCa sector members, and food manufacturers."

