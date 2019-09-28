Japanese delegation pays visit to Chabahar fishery capacities

A provincial fisheries official, Mohammad Reza Daemi, went on to say that the Japanese delegation traveled to Sistan and Baluchestan with the goal to promote the quality of fisheries industries by emphasizing on “Long- Line” training and how to proceed thereafter.

The official said that the Japanese delegation also visited the Konarak fishing dock with the aim of exploring the possibility of launching -60 degree freezer.

He stated the Japanese delegation will be in Chabahar for five days, adding that workshop on rapid methods of qualitative evaluation of tuna fish, sea voyage and practical training of long-line fishing and proper handling, cooling and maintenance of tuna fish, visiting processing units in Chabahar and Konarak are among the most important plans of the delegation.

11 fishing ports and dumping sites, including Tis, Konarak, Remin, Zarabad, Pazm, Chabahar, Barice, Goater, Jed, Tong and Pasabandar, are active in fishing.

Also 6 industrial districts and over 100 fishery production units are active in Sistan and Baluchestan.

Chabahar and Konarak is a potential fishing area with 36% of the country's southern fishing, 31% of its total fishing, 20% of its total aquaculture (fishing and aquaculture) made it rank second in the Indian Ocean after Indonesia, rank first in the western Indian Ocean and supplies over 70 percent of the country's tuna fish.

Sistan and Baluchestan due to the wide range of water resources has two fisheries departments in the north and south of the province. The Sistan and Baluchestan Fisheries Department (inland waters) based in Zabul, north of the province, has the task of controlling and protecting domestic water resources and Sistan and Baluchistan Fishery Department located in the Chabahar Port, south of the province is active in the Oman Sea.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish