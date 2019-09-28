Iran speaker urges big countries not to let US get used to bullying

Speaking in a meeting with Indian Ambassador to Tehran Gaddam Dharmendra, Larijani said the relations between Iran and India are based on commonalities.

He added that India is a big country and there are special capacities for developing cooperation.

Some countries do not like economic ties to be developed between Iran and India, he said, noting that Iran and India should not let these states to reach their goal.

The US relations have had negative impacts on international conditions and Americans have ruled out the conventional regulations, Larijani said.

He reiterated the fact that Iran and India can complement each other in energy and new technologies fields, and in establishing security and stability in the region.

Stressing the importance of using parliamentary capacities, Larijani said Iran will finally pass sanctions and the hard situation will end.

Iran prioritizes Eastern countries in the field of diplomacy, he added.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra stressed India's determination for developing relations with Iran, saying various meetings are being held between Iranian and Indian officials at a high level which shows gradual developing of relations.

He called for continuation of negotiations between two countries, inviting Larijani to visit New Delhi and to hold talks with new Indian speaker.

9376**2050

