Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan called for setting up the work-group which will benefit the member states of the EEC that are willing to utilize Iran's capacity to exchange goods with India, Pakistan and Southeastern countries of Asia.

He described the work-group as instrumental in expanding Eurasian trade practices and commercial convergence of regional countries and beyond.

