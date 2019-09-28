Iran Majlis ready to expand ties with Armenia

Iran and Armenia enjoy good growing ties, Larijani said in a meeting with Armenian Ambassador to Tehran Artashes Tumanyan.

Larijani expressed hope that bilateral cooperation in the areas of health and agriculture would expand.

Larijani went on to say that Iran has positive attitude towards Armenia.

He further appreciated Yerevan for supporting Tehran in the international arenas.

For his part, Armenian ambassador said that his country is keen on development of cooperation, parliamentary relations in particular, with Iran.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish