Chinese official highlights media role in Beijing-Tehran ties

Gao Wei told IRNA in an exclusive interview that the modern Silk Road project is a way to make China and Iran get closer.

Belt and Road Initiative- a development strategy first announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013- is a transportation and investment move that follows cooperation among the world countries in different continents.

The CCTV official expressed the hope that Beijing and Tehran would also widen cultural relations as Iran enjoys well-known precious artworks.

About the inauguration of the Chinese page of IRNA website a month ago, Gao Wei said such a page will open a window for the two nations to get more familiarized with each other.

He added that the young generation in China could make use of information on the page.

Launch of the Chinese page of IRNA website was a great initiative in line with the development of bilateral cooperation, Wei noted.

On August 26, China's Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua and Managing Director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) Zia Hashemi held a meeting in Iran and inaugurated the Chinese page of IRNA website.

