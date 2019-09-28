Iran prefers to break deadlock with US at UNGA

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani traveled to New York, the American city that hosts the UN, at a time when all odds against Tehran got out of control ranging from fate of the nuclear agreement left in tatters and tensions on the rise in the Persian Gulf.

However, Rouhani, who heads the Iranian government, didn’t sit idle, watching how events unfolded against his country. He flew to New York to use the UNGA podium and its sidelines to raise the message of peace.

Hormuz Peace Endevaour (HOPE) was Iran’s cards that he played well both well before the gathering of international leaders started as well as the UNGA session itself.

HOPE is Iran’s olive branch to the seven Persian Gulf states, that is, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Iran.

HOPE is Tehran’s outreach to its southern Arab neighbours to hold dialogue and settle their differences diplomatically to forge a lasting peace in a region that is very vital for the global energy supply. Nearly %30 of the global crude passes through the strategic Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf.

Rouhani’s proposal comes at a time when the US is trying to set up a coalition of its European and regional allies to allegedly “secure freedom of navigation” in the primordial waterway. Washington hasn’t been very successful so far as many of its allies have expressed their reservations about the mission.

US President Donald Trump’s leadership is also in tatters these days back home where he is about to face impeachment. Democrats have closed ranks to impeach the Republican president after revelations that Trump used his influence to ask Ukraine’s new President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate his domestic political enemies, specifically Barack Obama’s vice president Joe Biden in return for more American military aid.

This is golden opportunity for Iran to break the deadlock to reach out more its not-so-friendly neighbours in the Persian Gulf to forge a strong regional alliance based on the important concepts of non-aggression, non-interference, mutual respect and national interests.

The Persian Gulf countries, that have been siding with the US to zero in on Iran, headed by Saudi Arabia, also need to seize on this opportunity to come to good terms with Iran, which is one of the most important regional players.

