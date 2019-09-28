Finnish FM says JCPOA base for expansion of ties with Iran

Finland is among the defenders of the JCPOA and is still worried about the US withdrawal from the deal and Iran's steps toward leaving the JCPOA, Pekka Haavis to told IRNA in an exclusive interview about Tehran-Helsinki ties and the visit Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif paid to the Nordic countries last month.

Haavisto, who held talks with his Iranian counterpart in the UN, told IRNA that Europe can definitely help Iran find a way out of the current crisis and should definitely try to continue with the good ties that have taken form.

Answering a question about the solution, he said that there are actually three issues: the JCPOA, security of navigation in the Hormuz Strait, and security of the region; the latter includes Iran's missile program.

Saying that all the issues should be discussed with Iran, he added there will be no achievements without dialog, so negotiations with Zarif are of great importance.

Finland's Foreign Minister Haavisto held talks with Zarif on the sidelines of the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Zarif made two visits to Finland and some other Nordic countries last June and August to discuss political and economic issues.

Discussing mutual, regional, and international ties, safeguarding the JCPOA, and Instrument for Trade and Exchange (INSTEX) were the focus of the visits with officials of Finland that have recently become the president of the Council of the European Union.

Helsinki has announced that, despite US unilateral and illegal sanctions on Iran, it is interested in expanding economic and trade relations with Iran.

In a visit to an industrial center in Markazi Province of Iran, Finnish ambassador to Iran Keijo Norvanto said last July that Finland wanted enhanced trade relations in different industrial fields with Iran.

Iran is a major international market in the area of oil and petrochemical industry, enjoying proper capacities for increased trade relations with Finland, the ambassador added.

