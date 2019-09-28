Lebanese expert says Iran displayed diplomatic power at UNGA

Speaking to IRNA exclusively, Faysal Abdelsater described the US anti-Iran sanctions as unsuccessful.

In his remarks, the Lebanese analyst said the Iranian nation has not changed its reasonable and logical stance on producing weapons [for deterrent purposes.]

He further expressed grievances over sanctions which have created banking restrictions on the Central Bank of Iran unlawful under the International Law.

Referring to the speech delivered to the UNGA by the Iranian president, Abdelsater said that Iran proved that it has stood firm on its stable stance.

Speaking to ABC News, President Rouhani said Wednesday evening that talks with the United States will be fruitful only when the US removes all sanctions on Iran and creates a fair atmosphere.

About Iran's reciprocal measures to the US actions, Abdelsater said when Washington talks about naval coalition, Iran declares Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) and calls on the neighboring countries to solve the regional problems only through participation of the regional states.

Addressing the UNGA session on Wednesday evening, the Iranian president presented Hormuz Peace Endeavor HOPE initiative on safeguarding peace in the Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz together with regional states.

