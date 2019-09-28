Araghchi slams US limitations on Zarif's movements

In his message released in his Instagram page, Araghchi expressed regret for US administration over holding humanitarian issues hostage for political aims.

According to Western media report, US State Department has rejected Iranian diplomatic mission's request for Zarif to visit the envoy at hospital.

The US granted visa to Zarif who was aimed to attend a UN meeting. But surprisingly, they limited his movement to the UN headquarters, the Iranian embassy and his residence – a total distance of six blocks.

The US fears its real image to be unveiled by Zarif as the Iranian foreign minister explicitly talks about US blaming Iran for violating human rights, while turning a blind eye to Saudi war crimes in Yemen.

The US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions against Zarif eight days ago (on July 31). To justify the move, Steven Mnuchin, the US Treasury secretary, argued that the Iranian foreign minister is “the regime’s primary spokesperson around the world".

Referring to Mr. Mnuchin’s remarks, Zarif wrote on his Twitter account, “Is the truth really that painful?”

“It has no effect on me or my family, as I have no property or interests outside of Iran,” the foreign minister said.

“Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda,” he added.

