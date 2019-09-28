Sep 28, 2019, 8:58 AM
Zarif, Nicaraguan FM discuss Hormuz Peace Endeavor

New York, Sept 28, IRNA – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Nicaraguan counterpart Denis Moncada Colindres exchanged views on US illegal sanctions on Iran and Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) in New York on Friday.

Nicaraguan foreign minister came to Zarif's residence to discuss bilateral issues, JCPOA and the challenges of Iran-US relations as well as creating crisis in Latin America by Washington.

Earlier, Zarif met with his Syrian, Kuwaiti, Iraqi, Dutch and Armenian counterparts and shared views on ways to bring to an end the humanitarian crises in Syria and Yemen, JCPOA and other regional developments.

Zarif is currently on a visit to New York to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

