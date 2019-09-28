Sep 28, 2019, 8:48 AM
Iran expresses concern about violation of human rights of Ghods-Kani

Tehran, Sept 28, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman on Friday expressed concern about violation of human rights of Negar Ghods Kani, Iranian citizen detained in Australia at the behest of the US and extradited to Washington.

Abbas Mousavi said that she was detained three years ago in Australia at the request of the US officials based on unfounded allegations and was kept under tough and inhuman conditions.

During the period, Foreign Ministry and Iran's Embassy to Australia rendered consular support to the Iranian innocent citizen.

Extraditing Ghods Kani to the US which contravenes the International Law was protested by Iran, he said.

"The ruling issued by the US court clearly indicated that allegations against her are baseless and illegal and the court issued a verdict equal to the period of detention to cover up US prosecutor's legal scandal in persecution of an innocent person," he said.

The issue of detainees has always been raised by both Iran and the US, as Foreign Minister Zarif has voiced readiness to exchange prisoners.

