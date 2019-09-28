Iran's petroleum minister to visit Russia

Ria Novosti reported on Friday that Zangeneh will deliver a lecture to a Conference themed 'Towards Leadership at Global Level: Priorities of Gas and Energy Industry' on Wednesday (October 2) which is part of Russian Energy Week slated to be held for four days from October 2.

Russian Energy Week is an exhibition focusing on analysis of global energy trends held in Moscow each year.

Last year, Russian media announced Zangeneh's visit to Russia during Energy Week, but, it did not happen at all and he visited Moscow after the schedule.

