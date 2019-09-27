Iran condemns US destructive approach for changing rules of int'l system

Such illegitimate moves will not only delineate dangerous and unpredictable future for developing countries but also adversely impact welfare and development of future generations, he told ECO Ministerial Meeting held simultaneously with annual session of UN General Assembly.

Under such conditions that multilateralism is under attack, ECO is a noted example of a successful multilateralism which has created a unique ambience for promoting cooperation and implementing major projects in the region, Araghchi said.

Although ECO has had undeniable progress, it has a long way ahead to meet expectations of regional peoples, he said, calling for removing obstacles and resenting efficient solutions to help the entity and regional development.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish