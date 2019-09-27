Sep 27, 2019, 11:36 PM
Peace-seeking common feature of diplomacy, sports: Spox

Tehran, Sept 27, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Friday described peace-seeking as common aspect of diplomacy and sports, saying that athletic diplomacy can employ sport's main capacities to serve global peace and solidarity.

Addressing inaugural ceremony of the Second Diplomatic Sports Competition (Cup of Peace and Friendship), he added that in today's world, sport is considered a social, cultural, economic, political and international element, as some believe that sports affects all aspects of human life.

Referring to a famous saying "Sport is the only international language that does not require translation," he said that sport can serve a suitable replacement for destructive competitions and illogical hostilities.

Common aspect of sport and diplomacy is peace-seeking nature and peacefulness, he said, noting that major mission of diplomacy as a mechanism for pushing goals of foreign policy is to remove conflicts, ease tensions, promote friendship and mutual understanding, and in a nutshell preventing war.  

