Peace-seeking common feature of diplomacy, sports: Spox

Addressing inaugural ceremony of the Second Diplomatic Sports Competition (Cup of Peace and Friendship), he added that in today's world, sport is considered a social, cultural, economic, political and international element, as some believe that sports affects all aspects of human life.

Referring to a famous saying "Sport is the only international language that does not require translation," he said that sport can serve a suitable replacement for destructive competitions and illogical hostilities.

Common aspect of sport and diplomacy is peace-seeking nature and peacefulness, he said, noting that major mission of diplomacy as a mechanism for pushing goals of foreign policy is to remove conflicts, ease tensions, promote friendship and mutual understanding, and in a nutshell preventing war.

