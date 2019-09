They also dealt with bilateral issues, regional developments and JCPOA during the meeting.

Earlier, Zarif met with his Syrian, Kuwaiti, Iraqi, Dutch and Armenian counterparts and shared views on Syrian and Yemen crises, JCPOA and other regional developments.

Zarif arrived in New York last Friday to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

