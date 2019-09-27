FM Zarif talks with Armenian counterpart on US economic terrorism

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan came to Zarif's residence in New York to discuss bilateral, regional and JCPOA-related issues as well US economic terrorism which has targeted the Iranian nation.

Earlier, Zarif met with his Syrian, Kuwaiti, Iraqi and Dutch counterparts and shared views on Syrian and Yemen crises, JCPOA and other regional developments.

Zarif arrived in New York last Friday to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

8072**2050

