Iran embassy marks Defense Week anniversary in Pakistan

Military attaché of the Embassy of Iran, Brigadier General Mohsen Riazat while expressing his views on the occasion said that 39 years ago on 22 September 1980, former dictator of Iraq, Saddam Hussein, benefiting from the full-fledged support of 16 countries, imposed an all-out war against Iran and occupied a part of our territory.

“The Iranian people responded to this invasion with 8 years of defensive resistance that resulted in invader’s complete retreat,” he said.

He added on memorial of this great victory, each year we celebrate from 22 to 28 of Sept that is nominated as “The Sacred Defense Week”.

“In this week, we cherish and commemorate our martyrs, veterans, warriors and victories of those days,” said Mohsen Riazat.

He said Iran has the experience of 8 year war. “Quoting our Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, “we haven’t ever launched a war against any country, but we have proved our capabilities for self defense and invader defeat in the case of any war imposition,” said the Military attaché.

He went on to say not only we didn’t succumb to this near a decade war and its subsidiary sanctions but did our best to augment our national self- confidence and defensive infrastructure to the level that more than 90 percent of our defense equipment and requirements are produced indigenously.

“Today, our production of some equipment is even considered as ten tops in the world,” he said.

Mohsen Riazat stated "our experiences" and good practices during the war came so useful in abolition of Daesh in the region.

He observed that Iran is also at the global forefront of fight against drugs. He noted that according to UNODC, Iran has the highest record of drug detection in the world. “This big achievement hasn’t reached easily and it is worthy to mention that, near 4 thousands of our courageous forces of Anti Narcotics Police, embraced martyrdom and more than 12 thousand have been wounded in this way,” said the official.

He said that Iran has good and brotherly relations with its neighboring countries especially Pakistan.

“The exchange visit of highest military officials of Iran and Pakistan during the recent years especially Gen Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff Pakistan visit to Iran and Gen. Bagheri, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran visit to Pakistan is considered as a turning point in military relations of the two countries,” added the Brigadier General.

He said these military relations is expanding in all dimensions and is paving the way for bringing the two countries closer to each other in other fields.

Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz of Pakistan Army was the chief guest on the occasion.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, former National Security Adviser Lieutenant General (R) Nasser Khan Janjua, Chairman Kashmir Committee, Syed Fakhar Imam, Chairman of Pakistan’s Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Former Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, foreign ambassadors, senior diplomats, military personnel, politicians, retired generals, senior journalists and analysts were also present on the event.

On the occasion pictures regarding the imposed war were also displayed while a large cake was also cut to commemorate the event.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish