Dutch FM meets Zarif

Steph Block on Friday morning (local time) had a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to discuss bilateral relation and regional issues.

Zarif had earlier met with his Syrian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi counterparts and discussed the Syrian crisis, Yemen and other regional issues.

He also attended a meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

The Iranian foreign minister is also slated to hold talks with his Armenian and Finnish counterparts in New York.

Zarif has been in New York for the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

6125**2050

