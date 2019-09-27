UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero leaves Iranian port

Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Administration confirmed that the ship's commander and crew had made a formal and written commitment that they had no claim, despite the fact that the vessel was seized, and that the case was still open to Iranian judicial authorities. Proceedings will continue to report violations and final results.

A UK-flagged tanker was seized by IRGC forces in the Persian Gulf in July after the Ports and Maritime officials in the southern Iranian Province, Hormuzgan, reported that it had violated international law, The tanker carrying 700,000 liters of fuel along with all its seven foreign crew members were seized.

On Sunday, Aug 4,2019, An Iranian commander said that the tanker seized in the Persian Gulf had received smuggled fuel from other vessels, and was heading to the neighboring Arab countries

The commander of Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), Ramezan Zirahi, said in a statement that the forces patrolling in the Persian Gulf detained a foreign vessel carrying smuggled fuel.

The operation was conducted near Farsi Island in the Persian Gulf in coordination with Iran's judiciary authorities.

