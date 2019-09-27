Sep 27, 2019, 8:55 AM
DFM discusses Arbaeen procession with Basra's officials

Baghdad, Sept 27, IRNA -- Deputy Foreign Minister for Expatriates and Parliamentary Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari met on Thursday with Basra officials to examine avenues to ease travel of the two countries' pilgrims including Iranian pilgrims during Arbaeen procession.

Touring Shalamcheh border crossing on Thursday, he reviewed the latest arrangements for welcoming pilgrims during Arbaeen ceremony.

In a meeting with Basra Governor General Asaad Al-Eidani on Thursday, Iranian official discussed ways for promoting all-out ties between Iran and Iraq.

Eidani said that Basra Governorate General is planning to set up a crossing with international standards so that the two countries' passengers will enjoy full facilities during their visits.

Ansari said he is in Iraq for talks with the Iraqi officials on bilateral relations and making coordination for Arbaeen ceremony.

Last year, two and half a million Iranian pilgrims participated in Arbaeen pilgrimage but the figure is expected to reach three and half to four million this year, given the fact that visa requirements for Iranians have been lifted.

