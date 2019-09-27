Zarif hails significant role of ancient civilizations in global peace, security

He made the remarks while addressing the Foreign Ministers' Meeting of Ancient Civilizations Forum held on the sidelines of the 74th Session of United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Diversity of ancient civilizations by itself confronts monopoly and cultural dominance of certain players and also counters their hegemony and domineering policies, Zarif said, noting that all the ancient civilizations respect mankind and human dignity, a phenomenon today's world needs.

Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Foreign Minister of Bolivia Diego Pary Rodriguez, Foreign Minister of Egypt, Sameh Shoukry, Foreign Minister of the Hellenic Republic Nikos Dendias, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Iraq Mohamed Ali Alhakim, Foreign Minister of the Italian Republic Luigi Di Maio, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Peru Néstor Popolizio Bardales met on September 25, 2019 at the United Nations Headquarters for the Foreign Ministers' Meeting of Ancient Civilizations Forum during the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. The meeting was chaired by Wang Yi, State Councilor and Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China.

Next Foreign Ministers' Meeting of Ancient Civilizations Forum will be held in Beijing in November.

8072**1430

