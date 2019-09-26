Iran advises UK to stop meddling in regional countries' affairs

Iran Foreign Ministry's Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Britain had better stop its "mischiefs" in the region and end its military support for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that have commited war crimes in Yemen.

He was reacting to statements by British Foreign Secretary Dominique Robb who claimed that Tehran was behind drone attacks on Saudi oil giant Aramco facilities earlier this month.

"The British support for the attacking countries in Yemen doesn't leave any reason for the global community to believe such comments," added Mousavi on Thursday.

In statements at the House of Commons, the British official has accused Iran of violating international laws, warning that its actions "could have consequences" for the country.

Drone attacks by Yemen's revolutionary Houthi group on Saudi Aramco's facilities affected 50% of the global crude production. The US and it's European and regional allies point the finger at Iran but Tehran rejects these accusations.

"Instead of accusing others, London must forces its ally that started the war on Yemen to end this destructive conflict," Mousavi stressed.

According to the Iranian diplomat, the British accusation comes exactly at the time when Iran proposed its peace initiative, called Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE), that aims to deescalate tensions in the Persian Gulf. Mousavi believes the coincidence is meant to prevent Iran's offer from succeeding.

"The UK had better stop meddling in the regional countries affairs and allow them to find their own wise solution to end the conflicts and tensions that have largely been caused by foreign interference," Mousavi concluded.

Iran's Foreign Ministry's spokesman condemned Robb's "anti-Iranian, ugly and unilateral" accusations, saying they haven't been confirmed by any "impartial world entity".

Mousavi warned the UK that such propaganda statements will not only lead to nowhere but will also harm bilateral relations between London and Tehran should they are not modified through truthful approaches.

