Pres. Rouhani meets media in news conference in New York

On the last day of his trip to New York, President Rouhani attended the gathering of reporters of the global media outlets to outline Iran's stance regarding regional and international developments and his 'Hormuz Peace Initiative'.

He will answer the questions offered to him by the attending media as well.

Rouhani arrived in New York late on Monday to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly and held talks with the top-ranking European, regional and African officials during his four-day visit.

