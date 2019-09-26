Zarif says received no proposal from US on prisoner exchange

He made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA in reaction to claims by certain US officials in this regard.

Zarif stated that Americans have offered no proposal of the kind yet.

I have not received any request for negotiation in this concern, he added.

Reuters had claimed on Wednesday that the US officials have proposed holding talks with Iran to release the American prisoners.

It quoted "an unknown official of the US Department of State" as its source of the news.

Zarif had already pointed to some correspondence from the US officials for exchanging prisoners.

On May, he acknowledged that had received a letter from the US special representative for hostage affairs " Robert O'Brien" , which had requested the US prisoners in Iran to be released.

