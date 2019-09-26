Sep 26, 2019, 8:32 PM
Journalist ID: 2383
News Code: 83492520
0 Persons

Zarif says received no proposal from US on prisoner exchange

Zarif says received no proposal from US on prisoner exchange

New York, Sept 26, IRNA – Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tehran has received no proposals from the US on exchange of prisoners between the two countries.

He made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA in reaction to claims by certain US officials in this regard.

Zarif stated that Americans have offered no proposal of the kind yet.

I have not received any request for negotiation in this concern, he added.

Reuters had claimed on Wednesday that the US officials have proposed holding talks with Iran to release the American prisoners.

It quoted "an unknown official of the US Department of State" as its source of the news.

Zarif had already pointed to some correspondence from the US officials for exchanging prisoners.

On May, he acknowledged that had received a letter from the US special representative for hostage affairs " Robert O'Brien" , which had requested the US prisoners in Iran to be released.

1391**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 5 =