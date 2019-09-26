Iran's Zarif invites Persian Gulf regional states to join Hormuz Peace Endeveor (HOPE) initiative at UNSC speech

“At the UNSC I explained what Hormuz Peace Endeavour, or HOPE, that President Hassan Rouhani outlined in UNGA entails,” tweeted Iran’s FM Mohammad Javad Zarif following his address to the top UN entity.

“Dialogue Conference building, Freedom of navigation, Energy security, Non-aggression and Non-intervention,” added Zarif, explaining the components of Iran’s peace initiative.

Iran has proposed Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE) to the littoral states of the Persian Gulf in a bid to reduce tensions in the strategic waterway.

Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Oman and Kuwait have been invited to join the HOPE coalition.

“We invite all regional states to join us for HOPE,” concluded Zarif, referring to the eight countries that share the body of water.

Coalition for HOPE is Iran’s countermeasure against the US efforts to forge a coalition of regional and non-regional states in the Persian Gulf.

