Iranian students unveil self-built stealth drone

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) is called Moharram in honor of the first month of the Muslims lunar calendar when the third Shia Imam Hossein (AS) was martyred.

The 160-centimeter-long drone is capable of flying for an hour as far as a 40-kilometer radius from its launch point. It can fly as high as four kilometers.

The drone has been built by a group of five Iranian students in Torbat Heydarieh in the northeastern Razavi Khorasan Province.

“Moharram is a stealth drone that can conduct relief operations, carry light equipment, conduct surveillance activities and use electric fuel,” said Ali Kazemi, a member of the team that has designed and built the drone.

The drone can take off and land very easily as it doesn’t need much runway to get off ground.

Iran is investing on its home-grown defense capabilities, relying on its blooming defense industry that is being run by the Iranian youth.

Drones are now part of Iran’s deterrence power.

