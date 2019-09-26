Austria says won't spare efforts to save Iran nuclear deal

“Vienna is still optimistic about talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and won’t spare any efforts to salvage the deal. Although we haven’t sat at the negotiating table, we are very interested in the success of these talks,” Austria’s Ambassador to Iran Stefan Scholtz told IRNA on Thursday.

Majority of the negotiations between Iran and the P5+1 before the agreement was held in Vienna.

He was speaking on the sidelines of Sustainable Eco-Tourism Symposium at University of Science and Culture in Tehran on Thursday.

The three European signatories to the nuclear deal of 2015, that is Germany, France and the UK, have failed to live up to their commitments within the nuclear deal.

“I’m still optimistic because the JCPOA is a tool for bringing peace to the Middle East. Everyone with common sense knows that this agreement must be preserved. Austria won’t spare any efforts in this regard,” he added in the interview.

The European envoy also noted that INSTEX is “very important” for continuation of trade between Iran and Europe.

“The channel tries to open financial transactions between Iran and Europe until banks take care of the task in future,” Scholtz told IRNA.

Instrument for Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) is a European financial system to conduct limited trade with Iran in the wake of US re-imposition of unilateral sanctions on Tehran.

