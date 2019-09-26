Iran private sector eyes joint ventures with Iraq

“Iraq is getting back on its feet and is moving towards industrialization. So, creating joint industrial estates will help generate jobs in the country and expand the Iranian market there,” said Hamid Hosein, Secretary General of Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

He was addressing “Trade with Iraq in 2020” conference at Tehran University of Medical Sciences on Thursday.

He added that Iranian service providers and knowledge-based companies can fare well in Iraq’s thriving market.

Iran mainly exports goods and commodities to Iraq at the current stage. Iraq has been Iran’s top export destination so far, however, many other countries are rushing to replace Iran as the main exporter to Iraq.

