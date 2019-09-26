Erdogan says it is wrong to accuse Iran of attacking Aramco

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with FoxNews on Thursday that making allegation against Iran about last week's attack on the Aramco oil facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia is not right.

Citing to the fact that the attacks originated from a few points in Yemen, Erdogan added that if we fully accuse Iran of doing so, it would not be right. Because the evidence does not necessarily support this.

President of the Republic of Turkey called the US sanctions against Iran as in vain and underscored, "we are Iran’s neighbor Iran and I am aware that sanctions would not solve the problem."

Yemeni forces targeted two Aramco refineries, one of the world's largest oil companies, on Saturday, September 14, using two UAVs.

Although the Yemeni Ansarullah group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, Saudi Arabia and the US and its European allies hold Iran responsible for the attacks.

Tehran has repeatedly denied involvement in the attacks.

