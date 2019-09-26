Chabahar Port to facilitate export, import of Afghanistan

In a meeting with the governor of Chabahar on Thursday, Aminian said that Iranian side will provide facilities and infrastructure for export and import through the port of Chabahar.

The high ranking official noted that the development of economic, political and commercial relations is emphasized by Iran and Afghanistan and the volume of trade will increase.

Iran's ambassador to Afghanistan says Afghanistan is one of the most important hub in the agricultural production and Chabahar can export fresh and dried fruits to different countries.

He urged local authorities, especially the governor of Chabahar, to welcome the investment and cooperate with Afghan businessmen so that we could witness their growing presence.

The governor of Chabahar for his part said that "We will support any foreign investment, especially Afghan economic activists."

Chabahar has special status in terms of economics, trade, imports and exports to neighboring countries, Rahmdel Bameri said.

He added that Chabahar also has good capacities in terms of fisheries, agriculture and mines, which will contribute to the development of Chabahar and improve Afghanistan's economy and employment by investing in Afghanistan's private and public sector and further cooperation.

Chabahar governor said that Afghan investors could easily invest in Chabahar port.

The Iranian ambassador to Afghanistan visited the commercial capacities, various parts of the Free Zone, Shahid Beheshti Port, docks and port facilities and economic and investment opportunities in Chabahar.

9455**1416

