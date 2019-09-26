Iranian, Syrian defense ministers stress expansion of ties

Syrian Defense Minister Ali Abdullah Ayyoub and Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier-General Amir Hatami reviewed the latest developments in the region and cooperation to bolster the regional security.

Hatami said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to take part in reconstruction efforts of Syria.

The two defense ministers agreed on convening the joint commission for defensive cooperation and one of the Articles of the important Document.

Iranian defense minister expressed happiness at restoration of stability in Syria and the shot-down of the Zionists' drones in Hama and Al-Qunaitra governors offices, which shows the change of defensive power of Syria for the better.

Hatami said that the basic policy of Iran is restoring peace and stable security in the region through cooperation with the regional countries.

He added the three guarantors – Iran, Turkey, and Russia – stressed the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria in Astana series of Peace Talks held recently in Ankara.

The two ministers also stressed the continuation of consultation and close bilateral and regional cooperation.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish