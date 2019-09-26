Iran Police seize some 8.5 tons of narcotics

Brigadier-General Ayyoob Soleimani that the distribution network of the haul was also disintegrated.

He said that the load confiscated in Orumiyeh consists of 3.5 tons of morphine and 3.1 tons of opium.

He added that the police confiscated 130 hunting rifles in the operation.

Police arrested nine central members of the group and nine cars that were to move the load were seized as well.

Brigadier-General Soleimani said that the police confiscated the properties of the nine people.

He added that in a similar operation the police of Orumiyeh confiscated 175 kg of Opium, eight kilograms of crystal, and eight kilograms of cocaine from another group.

He also said that compared to the same period of last year, the police have found 23% more narcotics in the first half of the Iranian Year (starting on March 20).

He said 75% of all the discovery and confiscation of narcotics happens in Iran, and that Iran has lost 4,000 police officers and soldiers in fighting against the drug traffickers.

Iran as the country neighboring Afghanistan and Pakistan is a transit road for drug-traffickers.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish