Rouhani says US must lift all sanctions prior to fruitful talks

Speaking to the ABC News on Wednesday evening, President Rouhani said that it would first be better for the United States to be faithful to its commitments to the July 2015 nuclear deal, then to take telephone conversation with Iran into consideration.

President Rouhani flew to New York on September 23 to take part in the74th session of UN General Assembly.

About the US anti-Iran measures, Rouhani told the ABC News that Washington should answer to a question that why it violated the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.

Confidence is a basic question between Iran and the US, the president said adding that when the US breached its commitments, it damaged the confidence.

If the US takes positive measure towards fulfillment of its commitments, the atmosphere will change; and this change would be a preparatory move for the talks, President Rouhani noted.

Asked about the effects of the US sanctions on Iran's foreign relations, the president replied that Washington gained nothing through sanctions, but hurt itself, Iranian people and those which have trade exchange with Tehran.

He further described the US imposition of sanctions against Iran as an "economic terrorism".

"Sanctions have targeted patients, children and all Iranian people."

Warning of continuation of sanctions whose effects would be very dangerous and nonconstructive, the president said that today it has been revealed that the Iranian government is innocent about the problems in the country may have been caused by the US Economic Terrorism.

Talking of Iran's loyalty to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action commitments, the president said the reports which have been released 16 times by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Iran's activities prove that Tehran has been faithful to the deal, and Washington is the one has violated the International Law by disregard of the UN Security Council's Resolution 2231.

Commenting on the growing tension in the region, Iranian president said he thinks that the region is close to a worse point, and the sole way is to dry up the root of the tension.

To prevent escalation of tension, efforts should be made towards strengthening peace and security in the region, the president said stressing that the war in Yemen should end and the US should stop illegal pressures against the Iranian nation.

About the recent attack on the Saudi oil facilities, the president said it was disgraceful for the US to make baseless accusations about the issue while it claims it enjoys modern radars and equipment, but it could not find the source of the attack.

The attack was from the Yemenis, said Rouhani adding that the assaults will be more serious in the future if war does not stop in Yemen.

There is no document that may prove Iran's involvement in the attack against the Saudi oil facilities, said the Iranian president noting that it is too bad for the European countries to accuse a nation just based on a guess.

Talking of Iran's reduction of commitments under the JCPOA, the president said despite the reduction, the IAEA supervision on nuclear activities still continue, indicating that Iran is not seeking atomic bombs. If it were, it would not accept the IAEA supervision.

On the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the deal on May 8, 2019, Tehran decided to reduce its commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), based on Article 26 and 36, and set a deadline for Europeans to remedy breaches.

About the Europe's delay on fulfilling its commitments, Rouhani said that the European states cannot ignore their commitments to the JCPOA just under the pretext of Iran's refusal to talk with the US under the current waves of sanctions and maximum pressure.

Whether Iran holds talks with the US or not is an issue that only relates to Tehran and Washington, so the Europeans should honor their commitments regardless of Iran-US dispute.

