Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 26

** IRAN NEWS
- President: No negotiations under sanctions
- Zarif calls for stopping Zionist regime’s aggression on Syria
- British tanker Stena Impero remains in Iran
** IRAN DAILY
- Rouhani rejects talks under US pressure
- Iran’s Dehdar wins gold, bronze at world weightlifting meet
- UN: Two million Yemeni kids out of school after Saudi-led war
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- ‘Our response is negative
- Erdogan compares Zionist regime to Nazis, angers Netanyahu
- Iran win silver at Asian Swimming Championships
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Our response to negotiation under sanctions is negative
- “Drunken on Love” getting advice from Rumi expert Mohammad-Ali Movahhed
- Taftian aims to make history at 2019 IAAF Worlds
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Regional states invited to join ‘Hope Coalition’
- MPs agree in principle to form commerce ministry
- Tehran home sales slump to decade low
