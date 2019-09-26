Sep 26, 2019, 8:32 AM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83491596
0 Persons

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 26

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 26

Tehran, Sept 26, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Thursday:

** IRAN NEWS

- President: No negotiations under sanctions

- Zarif calls for stopping Zionist regime’s aggression on Syria

- British tanker Stena Impero remains in Iran

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani rejects talks under US pressure

- Iran’s Dehdar wins gold, bronze at world weightlifting meet

- UN: Two million Yemeni kids out of school after Saudi-led war

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- ‘Our response is negative

- Erdogan compares Zionist regime to Nazis, angers Netanyahu

- Iran win silver at Asian Swimming Championships

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Our response to negotiation under sanctions is negative

- “Drunken on Love” getting advice from Rumi expert Mohammad-Ali Movahhed

- Taftian aims to make history at 2019 IAAF Worlds

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Regional states invited to join ‘Hope Coalition’

- MPs agree in principle to form commerce ministry

- Tehran home sales slump to decade low

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 3 =