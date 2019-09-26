President Rouhani's decision not to meet Trump rational: Spox

Talking to the TV Special News Dialogue late on Wednesday, he added that all pillars of the ruling establishment are unanimous that under the current juncture when Iran is under maximum pressure and economic terrorism is trampling upon rights of over 83 million Iranians, not only talks but also a simple meeting with the terrorist leaders of the US should not take place.

The decision has been taken from the position of power, he said, noting that Iran's strategy against maximum strategy is active resistance.

Mousavi further noted that Iran has shown on various occasions that it favors interaction and dialogue and does not fear talks and has favored peace and stability in the region and world all the time.

