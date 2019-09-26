Zarif urges regional states to join Hormuz Peace Initiative

Addressing a meeting of United Nations Security Council 'UN Cooperation with Regional Organizations', he added that President Rouhani raised the Hormuz Peace Initiative and invited all regional states to join it.

"The Initiative is based on the fact that all regional states are duty-bound to ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the region. They along with the global community have common interests in maintaining freedom of navigation and transfer of energy," he said.

Zarif reiterated that regional efforts are essential for preventing war, violence, extremism, terrorism and sectarian tensions.

Commenting on objectives of Hormuz Peace Initiative, he said that promoting solidarity, mutual understanding and peaceful and friendly relations and cooperation among regional states as well as boosting collaboration in uprooting terrorism, extremism and sectarian tensions and making sure about energy security, freedom of shipping and free flow of oil are among the objectives of the initiative.

Regional cooperation is necessary for fighting terrorism, especially in the areas such as the Middle East and Afghanistan where terrorist groups are more active than any other places, Zarif said.

