Rouhani: JCPOA was least US could abide by

Rouhani who is currently in New York to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly added that if you want one thing from Iran and that is not building and using nuclear weapons, it has been achieved under supervision of the IAEA and more significant than that the Fatwa of Supreme Leader.

Rouhani has so far held bilateral talks with several world leaders on Tuesday to discuss a range of issues, including the 2015 nuclear deal and his peace initiative for the Persian Gulf region.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish