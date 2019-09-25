Sep 26, 2019, 1:01 AM
Rouhani: JCPOA was least US could abide by

Tehran, Sept 26, IRNA – President Hassan Rouhani wrote in twitter account on Wednesday that 'the JCPOA was the least both for you and us.' If you want more, you pay more.

Rouhani who is currently in New York to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly added that if you want one thing from Iran and that is not building and using nuclear weapons, it has been achieved under supervision of the IAEA and more significant than that the Fatwa of Supreme Leader.

Rouhani has so far held bilateral talks with several world leaders on Tuesday to discuss a range of issues, including the 2015 nuclear deal and his peace initiative for the Persian Gulf region.

