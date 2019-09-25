Veep: US claiming to be advocating dialogue fails for economic terrorism

Addressing a meeting of members of Council of Senior Directors of Maritime Organs late on Wednesday, he added that Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei delineated a major strategy, that's to say active resistance, in the face of the US maximum pressure.

Congratulating senior directors of the country's maritime organs on The World Maritime Day, he appreciated them for their endeavors in tough times of sanctions.

"Era of Sacred Defense is the era of tough times and sacrifice, solidarity and sympathy at the same time," Jahangiri said.

"We have learnt a lot from the era of Sacred Defense and we should review them now that the US has started economic war against the Iranian nation," he said.

Referring to US attempts to bring Iran oil exports down to zero, he said that due to Iran oil sector officials' struggles this did not happen.

The senior official also hailed Iran's achievements in the sea transportation, saying that the US has also targeted Iran's maritime transportation sector.

8072**2050

