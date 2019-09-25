Rouhani confers with UN chief in New York

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), tensions in Persian Gulf, Hormuz Peace Initiative and the US economic terrorism against the Iranian nation were among the topics dealt with during the meeting.

President Rouhani is currently in New York to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Earlier, he sat down for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel as well as UK, Spanish and Swedish prime ministers and Swiss president.

On the third day of his stay in New York he delivered a lecture to the UN General Assembly to explain 'Coalition for Hope' and 'Hormuz Peace Initiative'.

