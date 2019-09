"If you are sensitive to the name of JCPOA, return to it and abide by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231," President Rouhani tweeted on Wednesday night.

He added that memorial photo is the last station of talks not the first. Therefore, you'd better return to the first station.

Rouhani is currently in New York to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

