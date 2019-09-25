No limits for boosting ties with Serbia: Official

He made the remarks in a meeting with Serbian Ambassador to Iran Dragan Todorović late on Wednesday.

Referring to good ties between Iran and Serbia, Amir Abdollahian expressed pleasure over favorable parliamentary relations and measures of both sides' parliamentary friendship groups.

He also hailed holding the 141st Summit of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Serbia, describing it as a major parliamentary event in the world.

Serbian ambassador, for his part, highlighted the significance of mutual cooperation, hoping that increasing mutual parliamentary visits and cultural interaction will pave the way for collaboration in various fields.

He also called on the two countries' private sectors to make further efforts in promoting mutual cooperation.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish