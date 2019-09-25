Rouhani conveys Iranian nation’s message of peace, commitment in UNGA

President Rouhani noted that the Middle East is burning in the flames of war, bloodshed, aggression, occupation and religious and sectarian fanaticism and extremism; and under such circumstances, the suppressed people of Palestine are the biggest victim. Discrimination, appropriation of lands, settlement expansions and killings continue to be practiced against the Palestinians.

"The US and the Zionist imposed plans such as the deal of the century, recognizing Beit-ul Moqaddas as the capital of the Zionist regime and the accession of the Syrian Golan to other occupied territories are doomed.”

Rouhani elsewhere highlighted that "as against the US destructive plans, the Islamic Republic of Iran's regional and international assistance and cooperation on security and counter-terrorism have been so much decisive. The clear example of such an approach is our cooperation with Russia and Turkey within the Astana format on the Syrian crisis and our peace proposal for Yemen in view of our active cooperation with the special envoys of the Secretary-General of the United Nations as well as our efforts to facilitate reconciliation talks among the Yemen parties which resulted in the conclusion of the Stockholm peace accord on Hodayda Port.”

High-ranking Iranian official noted that “I hail from a country that has resisted the most merciless economic terrorism, and has defended its right to independence and science and technology development. While imposing extraterritorial sanctions and threats against other nations, the US government has made a lot of efforts to deprive Iran of the advantages of participating in the global economy, and has resorted to international piracy by misusing the international banking system.”

“We Iranians have been the pioneer of freedom-seeking movements in the region while seeking peace and progress for our nation as well as neighbors, and we have never surrendered to foreign aggression and imposition. We cannot believe the invitation to the negotiation of people who claim to have applied the harshest sanctions of history against the dignity and prosperity of our nation," President Rouhani went on to say.

The Iranian president stated, “How someone can believe that the silent killing of a great nation and pressure on the life of 83 million Iranians especially women and children are welcomed by the American government officials who pride themselves on such pressures and exploit sanctions in an addictive manner against a spectrum of countries such as Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, China, and Russia. The Iranian nation will never ever forget and forgive these crimes and criminals."

“The attitude of the incumbent US government towards the nuclear deal or the JCPOA not only violates the provisions of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, but also constitutes a breach of the sovereignty and political and economic independence of all the world countries," he said.

Elsewhere, the Iranian president said that “In spite of the American withdrawal from the JCPOA, and for one year, Iran remained fully faithful to all its nuclear commitments in accordance with the JCPOA. Out of respect for the Security Council resolution, we provided Europe with the opportunity to fulfill its 11 commitments made to compensate for the US withdrawal. However, unfortunately, we only heard beautiful words while witnessing no effective measure.”

Rouhani underlined, “Peaceful settlement of all differences, and more importantly two fundamental principles of non-aggression and non-interference in the domestic affairs of each other. The presence of the United Nations seems necessary for the creation of an international umbrella in support of the Coalition for Hope.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran shall provide more details of the Coalition for Hope to the beneficiary states.

“The formation of any security coalition and initiative under any title in the region with the centrality and command of foreign forces is a clear example of interference in the affairs of the region," Rouhani noted, saying “the securitization of navigation is in contravention of the right to free navigation and the right to development and would escalate tension, and more complication of conditions and increase of mistrust in the region while jeopardizing regional peace, security, and stability."

He stated, “The security of the region shall be provided when American troops pull out. The security shall not be supplied with American weapons and intervention. After 18 years, the US has failed to reduce acts of terrorism; however, the Islamic Republic of Iran managed to terminate the scourge of Daesh with the assistance of the neighboring nations and governments. The ultimate way towards peace and security in the Middle East passes through inward democracy and outward diplomacy. Security cannot be purchased or supplied by foreign governments."

“The peace, security, and independence of our neighbors are the peace, security, and independence of us. America is not our neighbor. This is the Islamic Republic of Iran which neighbors you and we have been long taught that: neighbor comes first, then comes the house. In the event of an incident, you and we shall remain alone. We are neighbors with each other and not with the United States," the Iranian president made the remark.

Having said that, Rouhani highlighted that “the United States is located here, not in the Middle East. The United States is not the advocate of any nation; neither is it the guardian of any state. In fact, states do not delegate the power of attorney to other states and do not give custodianship to others. If the flames of the fire of Yemen have spread today to Hijaz, the warmonger should be searched and punished; rather than leveling allegations and grudge against the innocence. The security of Saudi Arabia shall be guaranteed with the termination of aggression to Yemen rather than by inviting foreigners. We are ready to spend our national strength and regional credibility and international authority.”

President underscored, “The solution for peace in the Arabian Peninsula, security in the Persian Gulf and stability in the Middle East should be sought inside the region rather than outside of it. The issues of the region are bigger and more important than the United States is able to resolve them. The United States has failed to resolve the issue in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria, and has been the supporter of extremism, Talibanism, and Daeshism. Such a government is clearly unable to resolve more sophisticated issues.”

“Our region is on the edge of collapse, as a single blunder can fuel a big fire. We shall not tolerate the provocative intervention of foreigners," Rouhani stated. “We shall respond decisively and strongly to any sort of transgression to and violation of our security and territorial integrity. However, the alternative and proper solution for us is to strengthen consolidation among all the nations with common interests in the Persian Gulf and the Hormuz region.

Iranian president concluded, “This is the message of the Iranian nation: Let’s invest in hope towards a better future rather than in war and violence. Let’s return to justice; to peace; to law, commitment and promise and the negotiating table.”

Rouhani also said that the current government's approach to the JCPOA, not only is in violation of Resolution 2231 but also political and economic aggression against the sovereignty and independence of all countries in the world.

The president stated that Iran despite America's withdrawal from the JCPOA for one year, continues to adhere to implement all its nuclear obligations in accordance with the JCPOA. By respecting Security Council resolutions, we gave Europe the opportunity to implement its eleven obligations to compensate for the withdrawal of America, but we just heard beautiful words and did not witness any effective action. Now it has been proved to everyone that the US is turning its back to its commitments and Europe is not able to carry out its obligations.

The President added that even in the implementation of Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, we took step by step strategy, and we still adhere to our promise to the JCPOA, but Iran’s patience has limits when the US does not respect UN resolution, and when Europe shows its inability, the only way is to rely on ourselves, pride and national authority.

In another part of his speech, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran stressed that the Islamic Republic's security doctrine is to maintain peace and stability in the Persian Gulf and freedom and safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Recent events have seriously endangered security. Peace and security in the Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz can be provided by the countries of the region and to ensure the free flow of oil and other energy sources, provided that broad umbrella of security in all areas for is considered by all countries.

“Based on the historical responsibility of my country to preserve security, peace, stability and progress in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, I invite all countries that are affected by the developments in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz to the "coalition of the HOPE” namely Hormuz Peace Endeavor," the Iranian president went on to say.

Rouhani stressed that the aim of "coalition of HOPE" is to promote peace, stability, progress and prosperity of all the inhabitants of the area of the Strait of Hormuz, and mutual understanding and peaceful relations and friendship among them. The initiative includes the different areas of cooperation such as energy security, freedom of navigation and the free movement of oil and other resources and the countries of the Strait of Hormuz and beyond.

"Coalition of HOPE" is based on the great principles such as commitment to the purposes and principles of the United Nations, mutual respect, mutual interests, equal stance, dialogue and mutual understanding, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity, respecting international borders, peaceful settlement of all disputes and all more importantly, the fundamental principle of "non-aggression" and "non-interference in each other's internal affairs". The presence of the United Nations to create an international umbrella to support the "coalition of HOPE" is also essential," the president stressed.

