Iran, 4+1 call for total fulfilling of JCPOA

Iranian, Russian, Chinese, British, French and German foreign ministers sat down for talks about the status of the nuclear deal on Wednesday.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini announced the declaration at a news conference, adding the JCPOA is still a part of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) as well as a significant achievement in international diplomacy.

The signatories also called for pursuing all-out efforts for preserving JCPOA which benefits all.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described Wednesday's meeting as promising.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

