Sep 25, 2019, 6:38 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 83491219
0 Persons

Tags

Iran, 4+1 call for total fulfilling of JCPOA

Iran, 4+1 call for total fulfilling of JCPOA

Tehran, Sept 25, IRNA – Foreign ministers of Iran and the five signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal one more time urged complete and effective compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action at the end of the JCPOA joint commission meeting in New York through issuing a declaration.

Iranian, Russian, Chinese, British, French and German foreign ministers sat down for talks about the status of the nuclear deal on Wednesday.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini announced the declaration at a news conference, adding the JCPOA is still a part of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) as well as a significant achievement in international diplomacy.

The signatories also called for pursuing all-out efforts for preserving JCPOA which benefits all.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described Wednesday's meeting as promising.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 0 =