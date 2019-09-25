Rouhani, Maurer discuss Switzerland's mediation

Swiss diplomatic mission released a photo of the mentioned meeting in its Twitter account saying that Swiss is the foreign interest section of US and Saudi Arabia in Iran and also protects the power of Iran in Canada, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, Maurer hailed 100th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Iran, saying that his country has been in charge of protecting Iranian interest over the past 40 years.

Rouhani, for his part, said that Iran has always praised Switzerland for its scientific and cultural activities and its good relations with Iran.

He also hoped that the two nations would witness promising ties mainly under the current complicated situation in the region.

Rouhani left Tehran for New York late on Monday to deliver a speech to the event on Wednesday.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish