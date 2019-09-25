Iran's Zarif describes JCPOA Joint Commission meeting in New York 'promising'

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described the Wednesday's meeting as promising.

Foreign ministers of Iran and the five signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal attended the JCPOA joint commission meeting in New York on Wednesday.

At the meeting the Iranian, Russian, Chinese, British, French and German foreign ministers held talks about the status of the nuclear deal.

European Union (EU)’s outgoing foreign policy chief chaired the meeting that took place on the sidelines of the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Wednesday’s meeting was not s preset formal meeting about the JCPOA Joint Commission.

The talks took place as all foreign ministers of the agreement signatories are in New York to attend the UNGA.

Iran has started reducing some of its voluntary nuclear commitments in reaction to the three European countries’ passiveness against the US efforts to put maximum pressure on Iran.

Tehran says it will immediately go back to the normal deal as soon as the E3 live up to their commitments.

9218**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish