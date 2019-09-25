Trilateral statement; European type U-turn

As the President of our country has departed for New York with the "Hormuz Peace Initiative" to show the Islamic Republic of Iran's goodwill to neighboring countries and world powers to maintain peace in this international waterway, on Monday, the three big EU states in a joint statement claimed that Iran was responsible for last week's attack on Saudi Aramco's oil facilities.

A joint statement issued by French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that France, Britain, and Germany believe that Iran is clearly responsible for the attack on oil facilities of Saudi Arabia. Although the three European nations have said in their statement that they continue to support the 2015 nuclear deal, it seems their main message lies in this part of the statement that notes “the time has come for Iran to accept negotiation on a long-term framework for its nuclear program as well as on issues related to regional security."

To put it along with the words of Boris Johnson, who said in an interview with SkyNews that "it is time for countries to reach a new agreement with Iran", it seems that we are on the verge of some kind of U-turn in the European Union's approach vis-a-vis the JCPOA.

In recent months, we have seen that Emmanuel Macron's efforts to open a line of credit in favor of Iran or to bring Iran and the United States to the negotiating table failed with American stubbornness. The United Kingdom, which has returned to its former status of "strategic ally of the United States" after deciding to leave the EU, and in particular with Johnson's return, prefers to join hands with the US rather than the fruitless joint activities with Europe.

Germany, the European industrial giant, has also taken a silent stance and, in the wake of the US accusations against our country, has little to say about the JCPOA, and is more concerned with domestic political and party issues. In such a situation, as Europe's weaknesses in support of the international agreement on the subject of the JCPOA become increasingly apparent to the international community, the three powerful European nations sought an opportunity to evade their responsibilities in the JCPOA at a lower cost to associate with America.

The attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities was the pretext that European troika needed to blame Iran for the attack in a vague, dark space where nothing is verifiable or definitively rejected, to frankly unveil its demand for what it has been seeking for months namely "The Necessity of a New Deal".

Although Iran's foreign minister in recent days, despite sanctions and restrictions imposed by the US government, has captured the pulse of the acclaimed international media in New York and tried to create new and varied diplomatic avenues for engagement with the international community, both with the JCPOA members and other states before Rouhani’s speech at the UN General Assembly to present the " Hormuz Peace Plan", but unfortunately the recent statement by the three European nations is a serious alarm.

Whereas the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to portray its legitimacy and innocence, as well as our country's peace-orientation and determination to engage with the countries of the region and the world in the presence of world leaders at the Seventy-fourth UN General Assembly in New York and to invite the international community to stand up to the United States’ bullying and unilateralism, a statement from three European countries showed that their approach at the summit varies widely. Europe has come to say implicitly that it is no longer tired of bargaining with the US and is unable to confront this bully superpower, but as it always does, it avoids clear facts and realities and seeks to shift the blame on Iran saying that because of Iran's hostile regional behavior, Europe has had to think of a new deal, just like the United States, to include not only the nuclear program but also the Iranian missile program.

In such a situation, although the Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly stated that it will never agree to a new nuclear agreement or agreement on its missile program, staying on that position will require a split on the Western front is preserved and a united international team is not formed. The solution is to introduce and present a powerful "Hormuz Peace Plan" by our President, which should not only end with his speech at the United Nations; further diplomatic efforts to persuade countries to accept and comply with the plan are the key requirements. Another solution, however, is the successful consultations of our President and FM in the meeting on the sidelines of the UN summit so that they can persuade the European nations and other remaining parties in the JCPOA to keep their current agreement and non-alignment with the United States by playing all of our trump cards.

Dr. Mohammad Mehdi Mazaheri / University Professor

Translated by: Hamed Shahbazi

Edited by: Hamid Shamlou

9455**2050

